Wine of the week: 2014 Films Malbec Reserve 

Mendoza, Argentina

Retail: $18-$22

It may seem counterintuitive that many grapes develop more complex flavors when grown at higher altitudes, but it's true. The country best proving that point is Argentina and its Uco Valley near the center of its wine industry, Mendoza. Malbec grapes benefit the most from higher altitudes — generally considered above 2,500 feet. Lower temperatures and increased sun exposure translate into better concentration of flavors and more complicated bouquets. The grapes for Filus are grown at 3,300 to 5,000 feet above sea level. In the cellar, the wine was vinified in stainless steel tanks for two weeks with indigenous yeasts and aged in French oak barrels for 12 months. In the glass, it offers aromas of spice, black currants, plum and chocolate. Tannins, emboldened by the thick grape skins, provide definition. Decant 20 minutes before serving. Drink it with rare steak, barbecue, meat-topped pizzas and roasted game. Buy it at: Poeyfarre Market, Spirit Wine, Robert Fresh Market on Robert E. Lee Boulevard and Acquistapace's Covington Supermarket.