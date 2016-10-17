Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 17, 2016 Food & Drink » Wine of the Week

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Wine of the week: 2014 Hahn SHL Chardonnay 

By
click to enlarge hahn_slh_ch_v14_bottleshot_highres.jpg

Santa Lucia Highlands, California

Retail $18

Areas of the Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey County, California, are just right for growing finicky grapes such as pinot noir and chardonnay. Hahn Family Wines has been making wine in this area since the late 1970s, when Nicolaus "Nicky" Hahn converted land intended for cattle grazing into vineyards. At 1,200 feet above sea level, the vineyard for these chardonnay grapes enjoys warm days and cool evening breezes from Monterey Bay. In the winery, whole grape clusters were pressed and fermented in small oak barrels. The wine rested on its lees and was stirred weekly for 12 months before being racked and bottled. Oak was judiciously applied to the fruit-forward wine, and it exhibits aromas of melon, citrus, subtle spice notes and a trace of herbs. On the palate, taste pineapple, grapefruit and lemon with subtle green apples, lively acidity and a tactile sensation not of cream but curd. Drink it with scallops, broiled oysters, crab or shrimp bisque, eggs Sardou or Benedict and goat cheese. Buy it at: Martin Wine Cellar.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of 2014 Hahn SHL Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, California

More Wine of the Week »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in Wine of the Week

More by Brenda Maitland

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Tig Notaro @ Joy Theater
    1200 Canal St. http://www.thejoytheater.com

    • Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation