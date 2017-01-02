Wine of the week: 2014 Marques de Casa Concha Cabernet Sauvignon 

Maipo Valley, Chile
Retail $20-$23
The Marques de Casa Concha label is bottled by Vina Concha y Toro S.A., Latin America's largest wine producer. Grapes for this wine were sourced from the Maipo Valley's Puente Alto and Pirque vineyards at altitudes above 1,800 feet. The historic Puente Alto vineyard is prized as Chile's finest cabernet sauvignon growing area. Located in the coldest part of the valley, the vineyards experience marked temperature differences between day and night, extending the ripening period. The wine is a blend of 92 percent cabernet sauvignon, 6 percent cabernet franc and 1 percent each merlot and syrah. Hand-harvested grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks, and the wine aged for 18 months in French oak barrels. It offers aromas of ripe cherry, cedar and a hint of smoke and has flavors of cassis, currants and blackberry and firm tannins. Drink it with grilled meats, steak, leg of lamb, stews and mature cheeses. Buy it at: Dorignac's Food Center, Saia's Super Meat Market, Sam's Club in Covington, Acquistapace's and some Rouses. Drink it at: Fogo de Chao, The Court of Two Sisters, Santa Fe Restaurant, Middendorf's and Restaurant Cote.