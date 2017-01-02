Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 02, 2017 Food & Drink » Wine of the Week

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Wine of the week: 2014 Marques de Casa Concha Cabernet Sauvignon 

By
click to enlarge wineofweek-1.jpg

Maipo Valley, Chile

Retail $20-$23

The Marques de Casa Concha label is bottled by Vina Concha y Toro S.A., Latin America's largest wine producer. Grapes for this wine were sourced from the Maipo Valley's Puente Alto and Pirque vineyards at altitudes above 1,800 feet. The historic Puente Alto vineyard is prized as Chile's finest cabernet sauvignon growing area. Located in the coldest part of the valley, the vineyards experience marked temperature differences between day and night, extending the ripening period. The wine is a blend of 92 percent cabernet sauvignon, 6 percent cabernet franc and 1 percent each merlot and syrah. Hand-harvested grapes were fermented in stainless steel tanks, and the wine aged for 18 months in French oak barrels. It offers aromas of ripe cherry, cedar and a hint of smoke and has flavors of cassis, currants and blackberry and firm tannins. Drink it with grilled meats, steak, leg of lamb, stews and mature cheeses. Buy it at: Dorignac's Food Center, Saia's Super Meat Market, Sam's Club in Covington, Acquistapace's and some Rouses. Drink it at: Fogo de Chao, The Court of Two Sisters, Santa Fe Restaurant, Middendorf's and Restaurant Cote.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

More Wine of the Week »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in Wine of the Week

More by Brenda Maitland

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation