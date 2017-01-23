Wine of the week: 2015 Bertani Bertarose Rose 

Verona, Italy

Retail $13-$18

This bright rose is from northern Italy's Veneto province. Founded in 1857, Bertani has produced Bertarose since the 1930s, though the wine's style has been updated in recent years. The winery's vineyards thrive in a mild microclimate on calcareous clay soils on hillsides above Lake Garda. Bertarose is a blend of 75 percent molinara and 25 percent merlot grapes, which are vinified separately. The molinara is fermented on the skins, and the merlot is vinified off the skins. Only first-press juice can be used because vinification happens in one day, and the molinara juice is in contact with the skins for only six hours. The blended wine is aged on the lees in stainless steel tanks for three months. In the glass, it offers aromas of pomegranate, fresh berries and red currants. On the palate, taste strawberry, raspberry and touches of citrus, almond and minerality. Drink it as an aperitif or with salads, seafood, grilled vegetables, barbecue and pasta dishes. Buy it at: Elio's Wine Warehouse, Langenstein's in Metairie and River Ridge, Whole Foods Markets in Uptown and Mandeville and Acquistapace's Wine & Cheese. Drink it at: Avo, Marcello's Restaurant and Wine Market, The Italian Barrel, Brisbi's Lakefront Restaurant & Bar, The Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar and Nuvolari's.