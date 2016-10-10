Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 10, 2016 Food & Drink » Wine of the Week

Wine of the Week: 2015 Domaine Vetriccie Ile de Beaute Rose 

Corsica

Retail $10-$13

The island of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea may be the wine world's next new thing. Its hot Mediterranean climate is tempered by sea breezes, and Corsica's peaks rise to nearly 9,000 feet above sea level. It's a territory of France, and although its winemaking traditions reflect Italian heritage, grape cultivation favors merlot and grenache, among other French varietals. The sustainably farmed Vetriccie estate lies on the island's eastern coast. This wine is a blend of 40 percent nielluccio, which is believed to be a sangiovese clone, 30 percent sciaccarello, an indigenous grape, and 15 percent each of merlot and grenache. Fruit is hand-harvested overnight at low temperatures, gently pressed, drained to minimize contact with skins and fermented in temperature-controlled tanks. It exhibits aromas of wild berries, a touch of spice and herbal notes. On the palate, taste strawberry, a hint of watermelon, dried herbs, minerality, good acidity and smooth tannins. Drink it with ceviche, salmon, charcuterie, cannelloni, paneed veal, shrimp scampi, leg of lamb, beef and vegetable kebabs and barbecue. Buy it at: Bin 428, Spirit Wine, Swirl Wine Bar & Market and Dorignac's Food Center.

