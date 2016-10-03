Wine of the week: 2015 Lomas del Valle Pinot Noir 

Casablanca, Chile
Retail $10-$14
Chile stretches 2,700 miles, bounded by the Pacific Ocean and the Andes mountains. Chilly coastal temperatures provide a welcome respite for cool-climate grapes like the pinot noir in this Lomas del Valle bottling. The single-vineyard pinot noir is a product of the Diaz family's Loma Larga Vineyards. Grown in the Casablanca Valley, 15 miles from the ocean, the grapes thrive on the cooling effects of the Humboldt Current, which flows up the coast from Chile's southern tip. Hand-harvested grapes were gently pressed and vinified in stainless steel tanks. No filtration was used in the refining processes, and sulfites were minimized. In the glass, this fruit-forward wine offers aromas of red cherry, pomegranate and a hint of spice. On the palate, taste ripe plum, raspberry and strawberry, a touch of earthiness and bright acidity. Aerate for 15 minutes before serving. Drink it with charcuterie, braised beef short ribs, grilled tuna, baked chicken, duck confit, roasted vegetables and mild cheeses. Buy it at: Spirit Wine, Whole Foods Market in Uptown and Acquistapace's Covington Supermarket.