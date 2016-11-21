Wine of the week: Dopff & Irion Brut Rose Cremant 

Alsace, France

Retail: $25-$30

Cremant is becoming the preferred go-to French sparkling wine for oenophiles who find Champagne too pricey. While Spain's lower-priced Cavas are well-received among the bubbles crowd, Italy's Proseccos are hot sellers and California sparklers are gaining popularity, there's nothing quite like French bubbly. Cremant is only two sips away from being a Champagne, yet is priced significantly lower. The difference is Champagne is produced only within the geographical area of Champagne, while Cremants are made in eight French wine regions at a lower cost. They're made using the same method as Champagne. Made from 100 percent pinot noir grapes, this wine has an enticing effervescence bursting with aromas of fresh red berries, leading to strawberry and raspberry fruit flavors, a hint of citrus, balanced acidity and a flourishing finish. Serve chilled. For Thanksgiving, serve with roast or fried turkey, baked ham, seafood, sweet potatoes, salads and desserts. Buy it at: Pearl Wine Co., Faubourg Wines, Grand Krewe Fine Wine and Spirits, Bacchanal and the W.I.N.O. Shop. Drink it at: Galatoire's, Emeril's, Restaurant August, Windsor Court, Emeril's Delmonico, Doris Metropolitan, Oxalis, Oak Wine Bar and Cafe Atchafalaya.