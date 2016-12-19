Wine of the week: NV Jaillance Cremant de Bordeaux Cuvee de l’Abbaye Brute Rose 

Bordeaux, France

Retail $18

Sparkling wine has been produced in Bordeaux for more than a century. Cremants are produced in the same methode traditionnelle as Champagne — with second fermentation in the bottle — and are considered the next best thing to Champagne. The regional designation Cremant de Bordeaux was established in 1990, and Jaillance has been at the forefront of its production for more than 65 years. Its vineyards in Entre-Deux-Mers flourish in the mild Atlantic climate. Merlot grapes were vinified in the traditional method in Jaillance's cellars in the village of Peujard. The cuvee is enhanced by extra aging on the lees, resulting in rich flavor and elegant effervescence. It aged 18 months in the cellar, which helped develop its complex aromas and flavors. In the glass, it has a fine mousse with aromas of red berries, wild cherry, raspberry and red currants. On the palate, taste watermelon, strawberry, a touch of spice and crisp acidity. Drink it with eggs Benedict, corned beef hash, shrimp remoulade, barbecue, deep-fried turkey, duck, grilled fish, fruit pies and other desserts. Buy it at: Cost Plus World Market.