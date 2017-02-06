Wine of the week: NV La Burgondie Cremant de Bourgogne Rose Brut 

Bourgogne, France

Retail $11

The variety of high-quality sparkling wines has never been so broad, and Americans have embraced proseccos, cavas, cremants, franciacortas, American sparkling wines and other types made in the traditional method used to make Champagne. This cremant brut rose from Burgundy is one of the best buys in its category. It is produced at the 45-year-old Bailly-Lapierre winery, where vineyards thrive on the chalky subsoil in the Joigny district in the north and in limestone and marl in the south. It is a blend of 90 percent pinot noir and 10 percent gamay, and the wine aged an average of 12 months in the bottle, which were inverted for storage on specially-designed racks in the winery's cool cellars in a process known as "riddling." In the glass, it offers aromas of raspberry, red currant and cherry. On the palate, taste citrus and red berry fruit, good acidity and fresh minerality. Drink it as an aperitif or with hors d'oeuvres, seafood, poultry, meats and desserts. Buy it at: Trader Joe's.