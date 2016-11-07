Tips for a classic winged eye look 

Molly Mayberry, lead makeup artist at Earthsavers Lakeside, loves a wing- ed eye. "When I think winged eyeliner, I think Bridgitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe," Mayberry says. "All the glamour queens."

Winged eyeliner is riding a wave of popularity, though it's been around as long as kohl, an ancient cosmetic used by the Egyptians. Today, everyone from the Kardashians to Beyonce rocks a winged eye.

"You can make it soft, you can do a dramatic eye," Mayberry says. "Women today are using it in their everyday makeup. It's extremely versatile."

Mayberry says there are a few different approaches to winged eyeliner.

"There's the typical wing, with a nude eye using blended white eyeshadow and a bright red lip," Mayberry says. "If you want to jazz it up a bit, you can do a heavy smoky eye with a wing, a nude lip and a barely there face."

Mayberry predicts the trend will stick around for a while.

"Pretty much everybody we get in the chair (for makeup application) who is going to an event asks for this," she says. "It's very popular."

1. Start with a primer. This ensures your eyeshadow won't crease.

"I love Jane Iredale's primer. You rub it onto the eyelid and it will completely stop the shadow from creasing."

Jane Iredale eye primer, $33 at Nordstrom.

2. Apply a nude or white eyeshadow. If it’s your first time trying winged eyeliner, use black or brown shadow to outline the shape of the wing, because it’s more forgiving than liquid liner.

"I usually gravitate toward Stila eyeshadows. Kitten is a great nude for a winged eye."

Stila eye shadow in Kitten, $18 at Macy's.

3. Carefully follow the shape with a liquid liner.

"I like Stila's Stay All Day liquid liner in black. For beginners, it's a good idea to keep the wing shorter. When you feel more confident, you can start doing longer wings."

"You can always fix little mistakes with concealer. I like Amazing Concealer from Amazing Cosmetics."

Stila's Stay All Day liquid liner in black, $22 at Ulta.

4. Clean up under the line.

Amazing Concealer, $42 at Sephora.

5. Add volume and length to lashes.

"I like Perfekt mascara. Usually about three coats does you."

Perfekt mascara, $29.95 at Earthsavers.

6. Pick a bold lip to go with your simple winged eye.

“I like Ellis Faas’ L101. It’s a great red.”