Winners announced at 2017 Tribute to the Classic Arts 

Dancer Lula Elzy accepted a lifetime achievement award and artists were recognized for 2016 performances in opera, dance and classical music at the Tribtue to the Classical Arts luncheon at the Hotel Monteleone Jan. 27.
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) won Best Classical Music Performance and Best New Classical Music Performance. The New Orleans Opera Association won Best Grand Opera Production for its regional premiere of Dead Man Walking. The Marigny Opera House's resident Marigny Opera Ballet won Outstanding Dance Presentation for Giselle Deslondes, which also earned choreographer Maya Taylor an award for Outstanding Choreography for a full-length piece. The Birdfoot Festival's Young Artist Program received the Arts Education award.
Elzy was recognized for her work as a dancer, choreographer, director and educator. Her company, Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and Elzy is an artist-in-residence at The Muse Machine in Dayton, Ohio. She has won numerous awards and appeared in HBO's Treme, the film Interview with a Vampire and other works.
The event also featured performances by nominated groups, including Birdfoot Festival mentors in the Logos String Quartet and dancer Jarrell Hamilton, who performed an excerpt from Episodes (Part 1).
Tribute to the Classical Arts is presented by the Gambit-affiliated Foundation for Entertainment Development & Education. The event benefits the foundation, which provides annual grants to local artists and organizations. The luncheon is sponsored by Gambit, Anne Burr, Hotel Monteleone, Adler's, Hall Piano Co., WWNO 89.9 and Carl Mack Presents.
2017 Tribute to the Classic Arts
Classical Arts Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lula Elzy
Arts Education Award
Birdfoot Festival's Young Artist Program
Best Classical Music Performance
Shostakovich Symphony No. 11
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Orpheum Theater
Best New Classical Music Performance
Harmonielehre
LPO
Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor
Orpheum Theater
Best Grand Opera Production
Dead Man Walking
New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA)
Tomer Zvulun, director
Robert Lyall, conductor
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Best Mixed-Scale Opera Performance
Romeo and Juliet
Loyola Opera Theatre
David Morelock, Director
Carol Rausch, Conductor
Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall
Best Chamber Music Performance
Mystery Sonatas
Kate Withrow, Violin
Marigny Opera House, Producer
Marigny Opera House
Best Choral Arts Presentation
Mendelssohn's Magnificat
St. Louis Cathedral Choir
Dreux Montegut, Conductor
St. Louis Cathedral
Outstanding Dance Presentation
(Full Length)
Giselle Deslondes
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
Outstanding Dance Presentation (Short)
Blissful Insolence, An Evening Of Dance
Newcomb Dance Company
Tulane University, Dixon Hall
Outstanding Choreography
(Full Length)
Giselle Deslondes
Maya Taylor
Marigny Opera Ballet
Marigny Opera House
Outstanding Choreography
(Short)
Sentimental Something. Sincerely, Summer Solstice 2016
Diogo de Lima
New Orleans Ballet Theatre
NOCCA, Lupin Hall
Outstanding Dance Ensemble
Theatre On Tap
Heidi Malnar, artistic director