Winners announced at 2017 Tribute to the Classic Arts 

Dancer Lula Elzy accepted a lifetime achievement award and artists were recognized for 2016 performances in opera, dance and classical music at the Tribtue to the Classical Arts luncheon at the Hotel Monteleone Jan. 27.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) won Best Classical Music Performance and Best New Classical Music Performance. The New Orleans Opera Association won Best Grand Opera Production for its regional premiere of Dead Man Walking. The Marigny Opera House's resident Marigny Opera Ballet won Outstanding Dance Presentation for Giselle Deslondes, which also earned choreographer Maya Taylor an award for Outstanding Choreography for a full-length piece. The Birdfoot Festival's Young Artist Program received the Arts Education award.

Elzy was recognized for her work as a dancer, choreographer, director and educator. Her company, Lula Elzy New Orleans Dance Theatre, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and Elzy is an artist-in-residence at The Muse Machine in Dayton, Ohio. She has won numerous awards and appeared in HBO's Treme, the film Interview with a Vampire and other works.

The event also featured performances by nominated groups, including Birdfoot Festival mentors in the Logos String Quartet and dancer Jarrell Hamilton, who performed an excerpt from Episodes (Part 1).

Tribute to the Classical Arts is presented by the Gambit-affiliated Foundation for Entertainment Development & Education. The event benefits the foundation, which provides annual grants to local artists and organizations. The luncheon is sponsored by Gambit, Anne Burr, Hotel Monteleone, Adler's, Hall Piano Co., WWNO 89.9 and Carl Mack Presents.

Classical Arts Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lula Elzy

Arts Education Award

Birdfoot Festival's Young Artist Program

Best Classical Music Performance

Shostakovich Symphony No. 11

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Orpheum Theater

Best New Classical Music Performance

Harmonielehre

LPO

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Orpheum Theater

Best Grand Opera Production

Dead Man Walking

New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA)

Tomer Zvulun, director

Robert Lyall, conductor

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Best Mixed-Scale Opera Performance

Romeo and Juliet

Loyola Opera Theatre

David Morelock, Director

Carol Rausch, Conductor

Loyola University, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall

Best Chamber Music Performance

Mystery Sonatas

Kate Withrow, Violin

Marigny Opera House, Producer

Marigny Opera House

Best Choral Arts Presentation

Mendelssohn's Magnificat

St. Louis Cathedral Choir

Dreux Montegut, Conductor

St. Louis Cathedral

Outstanding Dance Presentation (Full Length)

Giselle Deslondes

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House

Outstanding Dance Presentation (Short)

Blissful Insolence, An Evening Of Dance

Newcomb Dance Company

Tulane University, Dixon Hall

Outstanding Choreography (Full Length)

Giselle Deslondes

Maya Taylor

Marigny Opera Ballet

Marigny Opera House

Outstanding Choreography (Short)

Sentimental Something. Sincerely, Summer Solstice 2016

Diogo de Lima

New Orleans Ballet Theatre

NOCCA, Lupin Hall

Outstanding Dance Ensemble

Theatre On Tap

Heidi Malnar, artistic director