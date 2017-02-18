Women's Travel Fest heads to New Orleans 

click to enlarge
The 4th Annual Women's Travel Fest will take place at the Peoples Health New Orleans Jazz Market the weekend after Mardi Gras.
At last count, the tally of New Orleans’ annual festivals was well over the century mark and growing. March 3-5, the city plays host to a festival for travelers, the fourth annual Women’s Travel Fest
, which has sold out venues every year since its inaugural run in New York City. Kelly Lewis, writer of Go! Girl t
ravel guides and a world travel enthusiast, brings her festival to New Orleans the weekend after the glitter and booze of Carnival subsides and people start thinking about their next escape.
Women’s Travel Fest assembles women from different realms of the travel industry — writers, journalists, bloggers, motivational speakers, business owners and filmmakers — for three days of get-togethers and seminars designed to encourage wanderlust in women who want to travel but feel deterred by finances, career, family obligations or time. Lewis’ Go! Girl
series is the first published set of guide books that focuses specifically on women’s health and safety abroad. Writing the manuals inspired Lewis to create this travel symposium.