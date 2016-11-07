Words & Music Festival returns Nov. 9-13 

The 2016 Words & Music festival explores diversity. The Big Read, a National Endowment for the Arts-supported community reading program, features Sun, Stone, and Shadows, a collection of Mexican fiction short stories selected and translated by Mexican writer Jorge F. Hernandez. Mexican novelist Yuri Herrera (pictured, Signs Preceding the End of the World) and Hernandez will discuss Mexican fiction in an interview at Tulane University's Freeman Hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Authors speaking at events at the festival's base at the Hotel Monteleone include humorist Roy Blount Jr. (Save Room for Pie: Food Songs and Chewy Ruminations), Kim Vaz-Deville (The Baby Dolls: Breaking the Race and Gender Barriers of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Tradition), Nicholas Mainieri (The Infinite), Nancy Isenberg (White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America), Moire Crone (The Not Yet), memoirist Franz Wisner (Honeymoon with My Brother) and others. There also are sessions on literary topics, writing query letters, writing children's books and working with agents and editors. Visit www.wordsandmusic.org for schedule and information.