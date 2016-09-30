Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Friday, September 30, 2016

Broad Theater presents Latin American Film Series this weekend

Friday, September 30, 2016

The Broad Theater (636 N. Broad St.) will present the first annual Latin American Film Series this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2. Co-presented by WWNO and The Stone Center for Latin American Studies at Tulane University, the series showcases shorts and feature films from Cuba, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Mexico, Haiti and Colombia.

Highlights include award-winning feature Ixcanul, the first Guatemalan film shot in the Kaqchikel Mayan language, and a series of short Haitian films for which all proceeds will benefit the Cine Institute in Jacmel, Haiti.

Tickets are $10 and a two-day pass for round-the-clock screenings is $40. More info and the full schedule are here.

