Five books events to check out in October

Along with crisp, autumnal 80 degree weather, this fall brings a full slate of activities for local readers, writers and other word enthusiasts.Here are five best bets for book nerds in October.. The true crime writer presents his latest page-turner,at Garden District Book Shop. ( Check out Gambit's interview with Brown .) 6 p.m.. The annual book sale is held at Kenner's Pontchartrain Center and is known for both the quantity and variety of items offered. In addition to books, you'll find CDs and LPs, DVDs, puzzles and games. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.. This party at Felicity Church is a popular, Halloween-themed fundraiser for Big Class, which supports young writers ages 6-18. There's entertainment and an auction, and cocktail bars such as Bar Tonique and Treo get into the "spirit" by creating ghost story-themed drinks for the event. 6 p.m.. The humorist is known for his chronicles of the amusingly dysfunctional (). He returns to New Orleans to speak at the Orpheum Theater. 7:30 p.m.. A poetry reading at UNO features Toscano, whose experimental work touches on spoken English and Spanish discourse, Latin American culture, labor issues, folk art and more; Harris' multimedia poetic essay " Dear Naomi (& Black Girls Everywhere) " received widespread acclaim. In the Liberal Arts Building, room 197. 8 p.m.