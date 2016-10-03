Five books events to check out in October

click to enlarge
Along with crisp, autumnal 80 degree weather, this fall brings a full slate of activities for local readers, writers and other word enthusiasts.
Here are five best bets for book nerds in October.
• Oct. 5: Ethan Brown
. The true crime writer presents his latest page-turner, Murder in the Bayou: Who Killed the Women Known as the Jeff Davis Eight?
at Garden District Book Shop. (Check out Gambit's interview with Brown
.) 6 p.m.
• Oct. 13-16: Friends of the Jefferson Public Library's Big Book Sale
. The annual book sale is held at Kenner's Pontchartrain Center and is known for both the quantity and variety of items offered. In addition to books, you'll find CDs and LPs, DVDs, puzzles and games. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Oct. 20: A Dark & Stormy Night
. This party at Felicity Church is a popular, Halloween-themed fundraiser for Big Class, which supports young writers ages 6-18. There's entertainment and an auction, and cocktail bars such as Bar Tonique and Treo get into the "spirit" by creating ghost story-themed drinks for the event. 6 p.m.
• Oct. 25: David Sedaris
. The humorist is known for his chronicles of the amusingly dysfunctional (Me Talk Pretty One Day, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls
). He returns to New Orleans to speak at the Orpheum Theater. 7:30 p.m.
• Oct. 26: Rodrigo Toscano and Kelly Harris
. A poetry reading at UNO features Toscano, whose experimental work touches on spoken English and Spanish discourse, Latin American culture, labor issues, folk art and more; Harris' multimedia poetic essay "Dear Naomi (& Black Girls Everywhere)
" received widespread acclaim. In the Liberal Arts Building, room 197. 8 p.m.