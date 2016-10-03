Four-story Hampton Inn hotel planned for Elysian Fields Avenue in Faubourg Marigny

click to enlarge
-
INFROGMATION OF NEW ORLEANS / CREATIVE COMMONS
-
One of Banksy's New Orleans works included this piece at 501 Elysian Fields Ave.
Developers plan to construct a Hilton Hampton Inn hotel in the Marigny at the corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street. A Sept. 29 letter sent to residents outlines plans for a four-story hotel with 119 rooms, front pedestrian entrances on Elysian Fields and onsite parking accessed by driveways opening on Decatur Street, with landscaping to provide a "visual barrier." Francisco Alecha of Alecha Architecture writes that it would take about 18 months to construct after plans are approved.
Developers will host a community meeting at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church (2614 Burgundy St., at Franklin Avenue), where residents "are invited to ask questions or pose concerns about our project," according to the letter. The building requires a conditional use permit for construction, which must be approved by the City Planning Commission and the New Orleans City Council.
Developer Amit Patel — through his group 501 EFA Hotel, which has developed several hotels in the New Orleans area — bought the building for $3.5 million last month. The building previously was held by developer Sean Cummings, who bought it for $1.1 million in 2007 with plans for the "Elysio Lofts," a $20 million, six-story condo project
that opened a debate with neighbors and the city over its high-rise future, potentially opening the doors for similar developments downtown. In 2012
, the City Council effectively killed the plans.