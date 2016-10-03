Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, October 3, 2016

Hogs for the Cause opens registration, Crescent City Blues & BBQ up next

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 5:46 PM

Hogs for the Cause drew 95 teams to New Orleans City Park in 2016.
The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival is Oct. 14-16 in Lafayette Square, but the city's other big barbecue festival is gearing up for its first year at the UNO lakefront. Hogs for the Cause opened registration for teams interested in participating in its March 31-April 1, 2017 event at the UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds. 

Hogs for the Cause featured 95 teams at its 2016 event at New Orleans City Park's Festival Grounds. Teams compete for top honors in cooking ribs, pork butt/shoulder, whole hog, "porkpourri," a category for creative dishes, and sauce.

Hogs for the Cause raises money to support families with children battling pediatric brain cancer. 

The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival is sponsored by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. It features live music and barbecue from local restaurants, food trucks and caterers including Blue Oak BBQ, The Joint, Saucy's and Vaucresson Sausage Company. The music lineup includes Taj Mahal, Tab Benoit, Tucka, Little Freddie King, Jon Cleary and others. 

