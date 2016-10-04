Brewsday Tuesday: 40 Arpent Brewing opens its taproom and other news

click to enlarge
40 Arpent Brewing Company opened its taproom.
(6809 N. Peters St, Arabi, 504-342-2804) opened its family friendly taproom. During October, it offers the following beers on tap: Duckweed IPA, New Basin stout, Orange Blossom O-Possum, Deutsches Haus Oktoberfest and Red Bean and Rice Ale. There also is a shuffleboard table and two large-screen TVs. On Fridays, there is live music and a food truck at the brewery.
The taproom is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The taproom’s grand opening event is Oct. 29.
Head brewer and co-founder Michael Naquin spent six months building the taproom. The brewery has expansive views of the Mississippi River, and an outdoor deck will be added to the taproom.
Urban South Brew
ery (1645 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-267-4852) holds its free, family-friendly Fall Fest 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is music by the Maggie Belle Band, The Tumbling Wheels and Shotgun Double and food from Fat Harry’s, Frencheeze and Mr. Choo food trucks.
Fall Fest features specialty beers on tap, including Coconut Chocolate Porter, Ekuanot Wet Hop IPA, cask-conditioned Maple Bacon Porter, Peach Puree Wit and the brewery’s newest seasonal offering, Rectify Coffee Porter.
At the NOLA Brewing Tap Room
(3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-301-0117; www.nolabrewing.com), Neil McClure has teamed up with former MiLa chef Andy DeGrange to bring non-barbecue options on Tuesday nights. DeGrange has done several well-received Jamaican food pop-up nights, featuring conch and lobster fritters and jerk chicken. The next monthly Jamaican pop-up will be Oct. 25.
McClure and DeGrange also plan to collaborate on a monthly Southern food night starting in November with with dishes such as fried chicken, corn pudding, catfish and black-eyed peas.