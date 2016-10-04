"Marking the Infinite" free film series begins tonight at Tulane University

click to enlarge Ten Canoes



A three-part film series celebrates Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia, an exhibition at Tulane University's Newcomb Art Museum. The series begins tonight, Oct. 4, with a screening of world cinema classic Ten Canoes. The film portray Australian aboriginal life before Western contact and was the first film shot entirely in Australian Aboriginal languages.



The series continues on Oct. 18 with a screening of Rabbit Proof Fence, which tells the based-on-true-events story of two young girls who escaped a Native Settlement in 1930s Australia and walked 1500 miles to rejoin their community.



Nov. 16 will bring a screening of two short documentaries about artists whose work appears in the exhibition, Bush Plum: The Contemporary Art of Angelina Pwerle, and Nyapanyapa: The Constant Artist.



All screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. at Woldenberg Art Center's Freeman Auditorium on the Tulane University campus and are free and open to the public.