New Orleans City Council moves short-term rental vote to Oct. 20

City Councilmember caricatures on the steps of City Hall during a protest on Sept. 27.
Following years of debate and several studies, the New Orleans City Council was set to vote on a framework for regulating short-term rentals advertised through platforms like Airbnb. The vote was scheduled for Oct. 6. Today, the City Council announced it's moving the matter to Oct. 20.
But if the Council misses its Oct. 20 deadline, that could table the issue for good, at least until the next administration steps in.
The City Council is looking at a lengthy report and recommendations from the City Planning Commission (CPC) outlining four potential types of short-term rentals, a practice that currently is illegal but rarely if ever enforced. The CPC voted to prohibit
whole-home rentals in residential areas, which account for nearly three-quarters of all short-term rentals in New Orleans and 2 percent of the city's entire housing stock.
Only a few City Councilmembers have spoken out against whole-home rentals — District A Councilmember Susan Guidry told Gambit
in July that they're "the biggest threat to the quality of life of our long-term residents." District D Councilmember Jared Brossett said he's concerned about the "commercialization of residential neighborhoods as a result of whole-house short-term rentals." At-Large Councilmember Stacy Head said they would likely be "heavily regulated" if they're approved.