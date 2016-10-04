Southern Rep enters two-year residency at Loyola University

click to enlarge
Southern Rep
COURTESY LOYOLA UNIVERSITY
opens its production of Lisa D'Amour's Airline Highway
at the University of New Orleans' Robert E. Nims Theatre Wednesday. But the theater company has already moved into its temporary home at Loyola University. Through the end of summer 2018, Southern Rep will present shows at Loyola's Lower Depths Theatre and Marquette Theatre.
The inaugural production at Loyola will be Grounded
, a play about an Air Force pilot whose career is ended by an unplanned pregnancy, which runs Nov. 2-20 at the Lower Depths Theatre. Tennessee Williams' Sweet Bird of Youth
will be staged at the Marquette Theatre May 31-June 18, 2017.
Southern Rep moved out of its longtime theater space on the third floor of The Shops at Canal Place in 2012. That space is now occupied movie theaters.
The theater company has maintained offices on S. Claiborne Avenue near the Uptown universities for four years and staged productions at theaters across the city, including Ashe Power House Theater, UNO, Michalopoulos Studios and First Grace United Methodist Church.
The partnership with Loyola was developed with the university's new Department of Theater Arts and Dance Director Laura Hope. She worked with Southern Rep on its production of Song of a Man Coming Through at First Grace United Methodist Church.
Southern Rep has been developing a relationship with Loyola, in particular working with student interns, for the past five years. The company and university will launch a play development program in January 2017.
Some Southern Rep programming, such as the monthly serial Debauchery at The Theatre at St. Claude, will remain at off campus locations.
Southern Rep is renovating its future home at the former St. Rose de Lima Church at 2545 Bayou Road. Southern Rep may be able to move into the space in early 2019, says Producing Artistic Director Aimee Hayes.