Southern Rep enters two-year residency at Loyola University

click to enlarge COURTESY LOYOLA UNIVERSITY



The partnership with Loyola was developed with the university's new Department of Theater Arts and Dance Director Laura Hope. She worked with Southern Rep on its production of Song of a Man Coming Through at First Grace United Methodist Church.



Southern Rep has been developing a relationship with Loyola, in particular working with student interns, for the past five years. The company and university will launch a play development program in January 2017.



Some Southern Rep programming, such as the monthly serial Debauchery at The Theatre at St. Claude, will remain at off campus locations.



Southern Rep is renovating its future home at the former St. Rose de Lima Church at 2545 Bayou Road. Southern Rep may be able to move into the space in early 2019, says Producing Artistic Director Aimee Hayes.