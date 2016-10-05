Mid-City, Nix branches of New Orleans Public Library to close temporarily later this month

click to enlarge
-
KEVIN ALLMAN
-
The Automotive Life Insurance Building on Canal Street, which will reopen as the Mid-City branch of the New Orleans Public Library this fall.
Two New Orleans library branches will close temporarily this month — one for renovation, the other for relocation, according to a memo released today from library director Charles Brown.
The Nix branch library
on N. Carrollton Avenue will close Oct. 15 for painting, electrical, plastering, plumbing and other major maintenance work. No specific date is set for the reopening, but library staff was told it would be in "early 2017."
As Gambit reported in May
, the Mid-City branch
will be moving from the American Can Company on Orleans Avenue to the 1963 Automobile Life Insurance building at 4140 Canal Street. That building was designed by Curtis & Davis Architects, and was designated a city historic landmark by the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission in 2010. The American Can location will close Oct. 22, and the Canal Street branch is set to reopen at the end of November.
Patrons with book holds at either Nix or Mid-City Library are encouraged to visit a local branch to update their preferences, or do so in person at any library branch.