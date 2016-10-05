Nordstrom Rack celebrates its grand opening at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

click to enlarge
-
Nordstrom Rack celebrates its grand opening with giveaways and live music.
Nordstrom Rack
(The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place, Suite 245, 504-930-3870), which sells Nordstrom merchandise at steep discounts, celebrates its grand opening at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. At two stories and 35,000 square feet, it will be the largest store in The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk.
"We are thrilled to bring this store to the market," says Frank Quinn, Senior General Manager. "It was the most requested store, and it is unique to New Orleans in terms of lines they carry at discounted prices. You may be able to find some of those brands at a full-price department store, but you won't find them discounted anywhere else in New Orleans."
Nordstrom operates 334 stores in 39 states, 205 of which are Nordstrom Rack, according to a press release. Nordstrom Rack has home goods, children's, mens and women's clothing and shoes. The third Nordstrom Rack location in Louisiana, it employs 70 people and gets its merchandise from a variety of sources.
"Some [items] are produced for the outlet; some things may have started at a full-line store," Quinn says.
There will be gift card giveaways, music, coffee and breakfast items at the grand opening.
Nordstrom Rack offers discounted parking for the lot by the intersection of Julia Street and Convention Center Boulevard, near the sea mural. "We call it the whale lot," Quinn says. "Anyone who spends $20 anywhere in the shopping center receives an $8 discount on parking. From the lot, they can take escalators directly inside. Nordstrom Rack is the first store."
Nordstrom Rack is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.