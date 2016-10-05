Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Panel discussion and screening of 91%: A Film About Guns in America Thursday night

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 4:10 PM

John Richie
  • John Richie

Tulane University and Loyola University’s Women’s Resource Center will present a screening of New Orleans filmmaker John Richie's 91%: A Film About Guns in America Thursday night, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Tulane’s McAlister Auditorium. The title refers to the percentage of Americans who support universal background checks for gun purchasers.

The panel discussion will be moderated by the film's producer, Brock LaBorde, and include Richie plus Tania Tetlow, Tulane University Chief of Staff and Vice President; Victoria Coy, Executive Director of Louisiana Violence Reduction Coalition; Jake Lundy, New Orleans Chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police Criminal Justice Policy Committee; and community activist Mack Terrance.

Tickets are $10 and free to students enrolled at any school. Read our review of the film here.

