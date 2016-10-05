Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Panel discussion and screening of 91%: A Film About Guns in America Thursday night
Posted
By Ken Korman
on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 4:10 PM
Tulane University and Loyola University’s Women’s Resource Center will present a screening of New Orleans filmmaker John Richie's 91%: A Film About Guns in America
Thursday night, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Tulane’s McAlister Auditorium. The title refers to the percentage of Americans who support universal background checks for gun purchasers.
The panel discussion will be moderated by the film's producer, Brock LaBorde, and include Richie plus Tania Tetlow, Tulane University Chief of Staff and Vice President; Victoria Coy, Executive Director of Louisiana Violence Reduction Coalition; Jake Lundy, New Orleans Chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police Criminal Justice Policy Committee; and community activist Mack Terrance.
Tickets are $10 and free to students enrolled at any school. Read our review of the film here
.
Tags: 91%: A Film About Guns in America, John Richie, Brock LaBorde, Tania Tetlow, Victoria Coy, Jake Lundy, Mack Terrance, Image