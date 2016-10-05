Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to kick off 2017 tour in New Orleans

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MELONKELON
  • WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MELONKELON
  • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Louisiana-born musician Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, will launch a major tour next year by kicking it off at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center April 7, 2017.

The "Soul2Soul World Tour" will crisscross the U.S. and Canada from April to October. It's their third tour of the same name, and marks the first time the couple has been on tour together in 10 years.

Hill and McGraw announced the tour at an impromptu concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium last night, where they also announced they would be joining the upcoming season of NBC's talent competition The Voice.

Presale tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, with general sales beginning Oct. 14.

