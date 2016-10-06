University of New Orleans hosts free writing workshops for students in grade 7-12

click to enlarge
Students in grades 7-12 are invited to attend WRITE@UNO
. This free program was established by the Greater New Orleans Writing Project (GNOWP) to help students throughout Louisiana with submissions to the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards
.
GNOWP manages the southeast Louisiana region's submissions for the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. This competition challenges students to submit their best creative work for a chance to get regionally recognized, exhibited and published or win scholarship money. There are 29 creative categories.
The workshops give students the opportunity to receive feedback from professional writers free of charge from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at the University of New Orleans Writing Center in the Liberal Arts Building. Students may attend one or both of the workshops.
The GNOWP dedicates itself to growing and inspiring the writing teachers of the greater New Orleans area. Through events and workshops, GNOWP lets teachers come together in a collaborative, productive setting to share ideas and challenges and learn new methods of teaching writing. Residing in the heart of UNO’s English Department, the GNOWP has been a partner under the National Writing Project (NWP) for almost 40 years and is committed to keeping creative writing education alive.
“The workshop promotes the rare opportunity to write creatively,” says GNOWP director Sarah DeBacher.
Each workshop is broken down by genre into two craft classes. Students can bring something they’ve been working on for the competition or start when they get to the workshop.
“I want [students] to see writing as something wrapped up with possibility,” DeBacher says. “I want them to be inspired.”
GNOWP requests that all interested students RSVP for the WRITE@UNO workshops through Eventbrite
.
Teachers are invited to contact thegnowp@gmail.com to set up an in-class presentation and creative writing exercise. Scholastic Writing Awards for southeast Louisiana are due on Dec. 15 2016. For more information, visit the website.