Friday, October 7, 2016
Japan Fest is Saturday at NOMA
Posted
By Will Coviello
on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 6:43 PM
Japan Fest
combines the traditional and the contemporary. The annual event is sponsored by the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Japan Club of New Orleans and the Consulate General of Japan in Nashville, Tennessee. There are cultural demonstrations including taiko drumming, martial arts, displays of haiku and bonsai trees and games of go. The museum offers guided tours of its Japanese art. There also are fans of Japanese anime and cosplay as well as Japanese food and a market. Costumes are welcome (no weapons).
The festival takes place inside and outside the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the museum for the event is $5 and free for NOMA members.
