Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 7, 2016

Events & Festivals

Japan Fest is Saturday at NOMA

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 6:43 PM

click to enlarge japan_fest_anime_2.jpg

Japan Fest combines the traditional and the contemporary. The annual event is sponsored by the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Japan Club of New Orleans and the Consulate General of Japan in Nashville, Tennessee. There are cultural demonstrations including taiko drumming, martial arts, displays of haiku and bonsai trees and games of go. The museum offers guided tours of its Japanese art. There also are fans of Japanese anime and cosplay as well as Japanese food and a market. Costumes are welcome (no weapons).

The festival takes place inside and outside the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the museum for the event is $5 and free for NOMA members. 
click to enlarge japanfest3-2014_copy.jpg

Tags: , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of Japan Fest, NOMA

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Will Coviello

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation