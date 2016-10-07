Second line Sunday: Prince of Wales 88th Anniversary Parade

Amaly Stock Photo

Prince of Wales 2004 Second Line

PRINCE OF WALES 88TH ANNUAL SECOND LINE

1 p.m.-5 p.m. SUNDAY, OCT. 9, 2016

"Ain't It Great To Be 88!"



(route details below the jump)



Start: Carmouche's Rock Bottom Lounge, 3801 Tchoupitoulas St. Back on Peniston to Annunciation St. Left up Annunciation to Gen. Taylor.

Stop: Pick up Queen Terry. Continue on Gen. Taylor to Magazine St. Right on Magazine. Down Magazine to Louisiana Ave. Left on Louisiana Ave. to St. Charles.

Stop: (5 min. water stop). Right down St. Charles to Washington Ave. Out Washing Ave. to Baronne St.

Stop: Verrette's. Toast the Queen. Take Washington to LaSalle. Right on LaSalle. Down LaSalle to Third St. Right on Third St. to Dryades.

Stop: Charlie Wright's Watering Hole. Out Third St. to St. Charles Ave. Up St. Charles to Washington Ave. Out Washington.

Stop: Commander's Palace, 1403 Washington Avenue. Out Washington to Tchoupitoulas. Right on Tchoupitoulas.

Disband: Carmouche's Rock Bottom Lounge.

In loving memory of Noland "NoS" Stansbury, Joe Eddie Williams, Waldorf "Gip" Gipson, Mercedes Stevenson and all of our departed Prince of Wales/Lady Wales.



Queen Terry Scott



Guests: Lady Divas, Sisters of Strength and 2015 Queen Cartouche





