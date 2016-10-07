Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 7, 2016

Music & Nightlife / Events & Festivals / Parades / Second Lines & Brass Bands

Second line Sunday: Prince of Wales 88th Anniversary Parade

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 3:53 PM

Prince of Wales 2004 Second Line
  • Amaly Stock Photo
  • Prince of Wales 2004 Second Line

PRINCE OF WALES 88TH ANNUAL SECOND LINE

1 p.m.-5 p.m. SUNDAY, OCT. 9, 2016

"Ain't It Great To Be 88!"


(route details below the jump)


Start: Carmouche's Rock Bottom Lounge, 3801 Tchoupitoulas St. Back on Peniston to Annunciation St. Left up Annunciation to Gen. Taylor.

Stop: Pick up Queen Terry. Continue on Gen. Taylor to Magazine St. Right on Magazine. Down Magazine to Louisiana Ave. Left on Louisiana Ave. to St. Charles.

Stop: (5 min. water stop). Right down St. Charles to Washington Ave. Out Washing Ave. to Baronne St.

Stop: Verrette's. Toast the Queen. Take Washington to LaSalle. Right on LaSalle. Down LaSalle to Third St. Right on Third St. to Dryades.

Stop: Charlie Wright's Watering Hole. Out Third St. to St. Charles Ave. Up St. Charles to Washington Ave. Out Washington.

Stop: Commander's Palace, 1403 Washington Avenue. Out Washington to Tchoupitoulas. Right on Tchoupitoulas.

Disband: Carmouche's Rock Bottom Lounge.

In loving memory of Noland "NoS" Stansbury, Joe Eddie Williams, Waldorf "Gip" Gipson, Mercedes Stevenson and all of our departed Prince of Wales/Lady Wales.


Queen Terry Scott

Guests: Lady Divas, Sisters of Strength and 2015 Queen Cartouche



Follow your girl on Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube; Holla at me at bigredcotton@gmail.com.



Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Red Cotton

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation