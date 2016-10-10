Mitch Landrieu goes after Donald Trump on American cities, criticizes Trump's "confused, racist vision"

click to enlarge
CHERYL GERBER
Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
Minutes after the second presidential debate concluded Sunday night, Mayor Mitch Landrieu published a polemic on the website Medium
against GOP nominee Donald Trump and Trump's vision of American cities.
"It suits his politics better to parachute in to places like Detroit and Philadelphia for photo-ops," Landrieu wrote, "while mostly giving red-meat speeches in front of white crowds outside of the American cities he is talking about."
Not surprisingly, Landrieu saved some space to praise Trump's Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton; the Clinton and Landrieu political families
have been longtime allies.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Trump offers only platitudes and more divisive rhetoric, big promises without real solutions," Landrieu wrote. "Hillary Clinton on the other hand has offered detailed solutions for delivering jobs and prosperity for our cities — investing in infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, reforming the criminal justice system, and providing support and training for law enforcement to secure America."
