Brewsday Tuesday: Rare German beers and a beer and bratwurst cook-off

Nora McGunnigle
-
A freshly poured Weissenoher Green MONKey Mandarina at the Avenue Pub
Fans of German beer and those who love cask-conditioned beer should head to The Avenue Pub
(1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243) on Saturday, Oct. 22, for its annual Anstich Oktoberfest tapping, which begins at 2 p.m.
“We believe that area of the world has contributed much more than just marzens to our craft beer world, and we like to celebrate all the traditional German styles by tapping as many as we can get our hands on,” says Avenue Pub owner Polly Watts.
Anstich beers are unpasteurized and originate from small family breweries in northern Germany's Franconia region. The kegs are tapped via “gravity pour,” with no carbon dioxide added to carbonate or force out the beer.
This year’s Franconian lagers are Weissenohe Monk's Fest, Weissenohe Bio Classic Export Lager, Weissenoher Eucharius Marzen, Weissenoher Green MONKey Hersbrucker, Weissenoher Green MONKey Mandarina, Lowenbrau Buttenheim Kellerbier and Altfrankisches Klosterbier kellerbier. The Avenue Pub will tap more German kegs on Friday evenings for the rest of the month.
Local nonprofit We Heart Veterans hosts its "Beer and Brat Off" pairing and competition at Audubon Park on Oct. 29. The event features teams of local chefs and brewers matching flavors, and there are awards for best beer and best brat preparations.
Chef and brewery teams include Chafunkta Brewing Company with Grand Isle Executive Chef Ryan Haigler, Cochon Butcher chef de cuisine Hank Shackleford and Abita Brewing Company, chef Robert Vasquez of Opal Basil on the Trace with Covington Brewhouse, NOLA Brewing Company with house pitmaster Neil McClure and chef Brett Monteleone of Old Rail Brewing Company with its beer.
For $30, attendees can sample each beer and brat pairing. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there is music from Christian Serpas and Ghost Town, the Soul Savage Project and The Rick Samson Project.
For a full description of all pairings and activities, and to purchase tickets, visit the We Heart Veterans event page
.