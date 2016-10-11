Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

General / Health & Wellness / New Orleans Life / News & Politics

Free eye exams and glasses offered in New Orleans this week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 3:49 PM

click image CREATIVE COMMONS/KEN TEEGARDIN
  • CREATIVE COMMONS/KEN TEEGARDIN

Free, comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses are available to eligible patients at two locations in the city this week. 

A press release from the City of New Orleans announced the program, which is a partnership between the city and Eyes of Hope's VSP Mobile Eyes mobile eyecare clinics. Patients can go to the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center (1616 Caffin Ave.) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and the Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad St.) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for exams, which will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be eligible, patients must have a U.S. Social Security number, family income no greater than 200 percent of the federal poverty line — see the event announcement for a helpful income chart — and must not be covered by vision insurance. They also can't have received services through a VSP program in the last 12 months. 

According to the release, lack of access to vision care affects an estimated 46.5 million American households. Vision issues can cause problems at work or school, and regular eye exams can help catch chronic health issues, such as diabetes, early on.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kat Stromquist

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation