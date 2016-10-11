Free eye exams and glasses offered in New Orleans this week

click image
Free, comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses are available to eligible patients at two locations in the city this week.
A press release from the City of New Orleans announced the program, which is a partnership between the city and Eyes of Hope
's VSP Mobile Eyes mobile eyecare clinics. Patients can go to the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center
(1616 Caffin Ave.) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and the Rosenwald Recreation Center
(1120 S. Broad St.) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for exams, which will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
To be eligible, patients must have a U.S. Social Security number, family income no greater than 200 percent of the federal poverty line — see the event announcement for a helpful income chart
— and must not be covered by vision insurance. They also can't have received services through a VSP program in the last 12 months.
According to the release, lack of access to vision care affects an estimated 46.5 million American households. Vision issues can cause problems at work or school, and regular eye exams can help catch chronic health issues, such as diabetes, early on.