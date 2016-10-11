Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

New Orleans Life / WTF?

The Hole Gritty City: The New Orleans Sinkhole Tour rolls Oct. 22

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 11:36 AM

Workers are busy repairing this pothole on Stafford Place in Lakeview. - SHARESSA G.
  • SHARESSA G.
  • Workers are busy repairing this pothole on Stafford Place in Lakeview.

Ghost tours, history tours, architecture tours, cocktail tours — and now a tour of some of New Orleans' most notable sinkholes. What took so long?

Yes, it's a real thing — on Oct. 22, Dr. Alex Kolker of Tulane University will host the WWNO Sinkhole Tour, brought to you by the New Orleans public radio station. Sinkhole enthusiasts will meet at the Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.) at 4 p.m. for a discussion of subsidence, how the city plans to deal with aging infrastructure and Everything You Wanted to Know About Sinkholes, But Were Afraid to Ask For Fear of Blowing Out Your Transmission.

The tour will conclude at Urban South Brewery around 5:30 p.m., where there will be enough beer to fill a sinkhole. The tour is free; register here.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

  |  

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Kevin Allman

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation