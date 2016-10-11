Tuesday, October 11, 2016
The Hole Gritty City: The New Orleans Sinkhole Tour rolls Oct. 22
By Kevin Allman
on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 11:36 AM
Workers are busy repairing this pothole on Stafford Place in Lakeview.
Ghost tours, history tours, architecture tours, cocktail tours — and now a tour of some of New Orleans' most notable sinkholes
. What took so long?
Yes, it's a real thing — on Oct. 22, Dr. Alex Kolker of Tulane University will host the WWNO Sinkhole Tour
, brought to you by the New Orleans public radio station
. Sinkhole enthusiasts will meet at the Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.) at 4 p.m. for a discussion of subsidence, how the city plans to deal with aging infrastructure and Everything You Wanted to Know About Sinkholes, But Were Afraid to Ask For Fear of Blowing Out Your Transmission.
The tour will conclude at Urban South Brewery
around 5:30 p.m., where there will be enough beer to fill a sinkhole. The tour is free; register here
.
