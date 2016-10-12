Maypop, a MoPho spinoff, opens this fall in the Warehouse District

-
Chef Michael Gulotta will open Maypop, a spinoff of his popular Mid-City restaurant MoPho, late this year.
Maypop (611 O'Keefe Ave.), a spinoff of chef Michael Gulotta’s popular Mid-City restaurant MoPho
, will open late this year in the Warehouse District. The new spot is named for a passionflower native to southeast Louisiana and will focus on a marriage of Southeast Asian and Southern flavors.
“We’re kind of cooking whatever we want to eat,” Gulotta says. “It’s going to be a little bit more polished than MoPho — someplace where we can be a little more agile and flexible.”
The restaurant will take over the space formally occupied by Ursa Major, in the neighborhood’s South Market District development. Though the concept is very similar to the Mid-City restaurant, Maypop’s menu will be more flexible, and Gulotta says many of the specials his team has tried at MoPho will be featured at the new spot. Taking a cue from Gulotta’s Italian restaurant Tana,
inside the Tulane Avenue bar Treo, the menu will be heavy on house-made pastas, often made with local milled grains.
Chilled buckwheat noodles might be served with Alabama peaches and Louisiana blue crab, and wok-fried tapioca egg noodles might be tossed with Gulf shrimp and turmeric curry. The kitchen will use house-cured charcuterie in several dishes.
Gulottta, who once helmed the kitchen as chef de cuisine at John Besh’s August, has garnered widespread accolades in the past few years, including being named a Best New Chef
by Food & Wine
magazine earlier this year.
Maypop will be open for lunch and dinner.