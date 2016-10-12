Watch: Delish Da Goddess wears the golden crown in "Goddess" video

click to enlarge
From lurking in a shadowy cabin to being fed grapes and holding court among dueling swordsmen, gold-covered dancers and white-robed disciples. New Orleans rapper Delish Da Goddess
channels midnight movie thrills and her bacchanalian, party-first mission statement in the NSFW-ish video for "Goddess," the rapper's debut music video.
The song, from the 2015 EP Gold Blooded
, includes the bold, throne-taking boasts and miniature anthems the rapper has released on several mixtapes and singles. One of the city's artists to watch
in Gambit
's 2016 Music Issue, Delish told Gambit,
"I want them to hear the music, but that's not the element I want them to be inspired by. I want them to come see it." Well, feast your eyes.
Delish performs Friday, Oct. 14
at Castillo Blanco Art Studios.