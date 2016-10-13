Art activists Liberate Tate present "Insides/Outsides" talk in New Orleans Oct. 18

click to enlarge
AMY SCAIFE
Liberate Tate's "Human Cost" installation.
The activist art collective Liberate Tate
, best known for its unsanctioned and guerrilla-ish installations and performances in London’s prestigious Tate Galleries
, delivers a “lecture-performance” at Pelican Bomb Gallery X next week in an event presented by Bureau of Change
.
With its work, Liberate Tate advocates against arts institutions receiving funding from oil companies, particularly the Tate galleries’ long-term and controversial relationship with petroleum behemoth (and Deepwater Horizon
oil disaster perpetrator) BP. The group’s catalog of artistic disruptions include visually arresting and unsettling works; it once released black helium balloons tied to dead fish and birds in Tate galleries, and it planted a fake oil spill in the middle of an event celebrating the BP/Tate relationship. (BP recently announced it would end its relationship with the Tate in 2017, but said its decision was not influenced by protestors, according to The Guardian
.)
The collective’s work has obvious relevance in Louisiana, where oil and gas companies often serve as major sponsors for arts events. At "Insides/Outsides," participants will hear from members of Liberate Tate about tactics and strategy for this kind of creative activism, along with a discussion with Fossil Free Southeast organizer Cristina DuQue and LSU political science professor Chris Sullivan on cultural divestment. There's also a more intensive workshop with members of Liberate Tate at LSU Wednesday; email rsvp@bureauofchange.org for details.
It's free to attend the talk, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Drinks and snacks will be served