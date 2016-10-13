Thursday, October 13, 2016
Film Festival presents free screening of blues documentary Two Trains Runnin' tonight at Ashé
Posted
By Ken Korman
on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 4:07 PM
click to enlarge
-
Gary Clark, Jr. in Two Trains Runnin'
The New Orleans Film Festival presents Sam Pollard's new documentary Two Trains Runnin'
tonight, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. at Ashé Cultural Arts Center (1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.). The film tells the story of two groups of young blues fans who traveled to Mississippi in the summer of 1964 — at the height of tensions during the Civil Rights Movement — in search of then little-known blues titans Son House and Skip James. The film is narrated by Common and features appearances by Gary Clark, Jr., Buddy Guy, Lucinda Williams, Chris Thomas King and North Mississippi All-Stars. The screening is free and open to the public.
Two Trains Runnin'
also screens on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:45 p.m. at The Ace Hotel (600 Carondelet St.). More info about both screenings is here
.
Tags: Two Trains Runnin', Sam Pollard, Son House, Skip James, Common, New Orleans Film Festival, Image