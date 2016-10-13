Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Thursday, October 13, 2016

The Jesus and Mary Chain performing Dec. 16 at The Joy Theater

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 1:10 PM

Following last year's 30th anniversary of the band's debut album Psychocandy, The Jesus and Mary Chain announced some new songs and a possible new album were in the works, as well as an anniversary tour, with the brothers Reid back in the studio for the first time since 1998.

The afterglow of those anniversary performances will touch New Orleans in December, the band's return to the city following a rescheduled 2012 set at the House of Blues. The Jesus and Mary Chain performs 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at The Joy Theater. Tickets are $32.50-$45.

Psychocandy — 1985's static-filled, tinny love letter-as-atom bomb — introduced the band's feedbacking, shoegaze-prophesizing Velvet Underground worship. Infamously anarchic performances and a handful of albums followed, including 1987's cleaned-up Darklands and 1999's polarizing Munki, considered until recently the band's final studio LP.

