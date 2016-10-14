New Orleans Film Festival, Day 3: Friday night picks



Moonlight

The 2016 New Orleans Film Festival continues today, Oct. 14, with screenings at five venues across the city. Here are some picks from Friday night's cornucopia of cinematic delights:

I Am Haiti (Canal Place, 8:15 p.m.) The second feature by award-winning filmmaker Raul de la Fuente, I Am Haiti collects stories and scenes from daily life to paint a portrait of Haiti's continuing resilience and under-appreciated regional culture.

Alive and Kicking (Chalmette Movies, 7 p.m.) Director Susan Glatzer takes a look at the swing dancing phenomenon in a documentary that's ultimately "about the pursuit of happiness."

Multiple Maniacs (Chalmette Movies, 9 p.m.) Cult filmmaker John Waters' little-seen second feature (made in 1970) plumbs the depths of perversity as only Waters can do.

Moonlight (Ace Hotel New Orleans, 9 p.m.) One the festival's "Spotlight" series films for which Hollywood studios preview major fall releases, Barry Jenkins' Moonlight has Oscar potential written all over it. Depicted in three separate periods of his life, an African American man confronts issues of masculinity and social acceptance. Tonight's screening is sold out but rush tickets will be available at the door.

Go here for tickets and a complete look at all of today's offerings.