Second line Sunday: Men of Class annual parade

MEN OF CLASS SOCIAL AID & PLEASURE CLUB



1 p.m.-5 p.m. SUNDAY, OCT. 16, 2016





"Dedication & Salute to Those Who Serve"

Guest: Compassionate Ladies

Queen Hazel Wilson

King George Howard III



(route details below)



Start: Sportsman's Lounge, Second and Danneel (Sportsman Ladies). Out Danneel to Phillip. Left on Phillip to Dryades/Oretha Castle Haley Bvld. to Jackson Ave. Right on Jackson to Brainard. Left on Brainard to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Left on MLK.

Stop: 6th District Police Station (Old & Nu Style). Tribute to NOPD and Salute OPSO, JPSO, SP & EMS (Active and Fallen). Continue on MLK to Simon Bolivar. Left on Simon Bolivar to Washington Ave. and LaSalle St.

Stop: Washington Ave. and LaSalle (Lady Buckjumpers). Right on Washington. Take Washing to N. Galvez.

Stop: Washington and Galvez (Extraordinary Gentlemen and Ladies of Unity). Continue on Washington to Louisiana Ave.

Stop: Daiquiri Lounge (Classy Ladies). Continue on Louisiana Ave. to Earhart Blvd. Left on Earhart to Broadway. Left on Broadway.

Disband: Broadway Bar

"In loving memory of Capt. Jacob Matthews Sr. and to all our departed officers, family and friends."



