Uptown restaurants Kyoto and Tryst close

Following a name and concept change in August, Tryst (formerly Saveur) has closed.
Two Uptown restaurants announced they are closing this week. Tryst
(4128 Magazine St.), which until several months ago was a different concept called Saveur,
closed Thursday, Oct. 13. Owner Kimble Donington-Smith ran several restaurant concepts at the space, including the casual Baie Rouge, which opened in 2013, and later Saveur, a fine dining affair with chef Dominique Macquet running the kitchen.
Following Macquet’s departure, the restaurant became Tryst in August. Donington-Smith says he does not plan on opening another business at the spot.
Longtime Prytania Street sushi restaurant Kyoto (4920 Prytania St., 504-891-3644) is closing after more than 20 years, The New Orleans Advocate reported.
The Uptown restaurant, which has been open since 1995, will offer its final lunch and dinner services on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Kyoto’s closing follows the death of longtime owner Sara Moloney, who died in February from complications due to cancer at the age of 56. The restaurant’s shutter comes just a few months after another Japanese restaurant, the Central Business District’s popular Horinoya, closed.