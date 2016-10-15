New Orleans Film Festival, Day 4: Saturday night picks



Shelter

Here are our picks from tonight's many New Orleans Film Festival screenings:

Shelter (6:30 p.m., Entergy Giant Screen Theater). Peabody Award-winning filmmaking brothers Brent and Craig Renaud direct this documentary about New Orleans' Covenant House shelter for at-risk youth.

Da Parish (7:00 p.m., Chalmette Movies). Local filmmaker Lila French's documentary examines the lives of three people from St. Bernard Parish in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the ensuing floods.

The Book of Love (8:45 p.m., Entergy Giant Screen Theater). Formerly titled The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, this "Spotlight" series narrative film from director Bill Purple tells of the budding friendship between an architect who recently suffered a tragic loss and a young runaway who wants to build a raft and sail across the Atlantic. The film stars Jessica Biel, Jason Sudeikis and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams.

People (10 p.m., Ace Hotel New Orleans). This New Orleans-shot debut feature by local filmmaker Shane McGoey presents six separate vignettes in which tensions rise between people in everyday situations.

