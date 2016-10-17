Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Monday, October 17, 2016

Baton Rouge / Elections / Louisiana / News & Politics

Louisiana Public Broadcasting to air live U.S. Senate debate Oct. 19

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 4:05 PM

Confused by the 24 names on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Senate race? The Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) and Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will be hosting a 90-minute debate tomorrow night with the five candidates who met LPB-CABL's criteria.

Those criteria — at least 5 percent support in the most recent Southern Media poll and a warchest of at least $1 million — excluded several candidates with well-known names, including former U.S. Senate candidate Rob Maness (who suggested his omission was a political move) and former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke, whose candidacy has received much national attention but little interest. Three other candidates — Troy Hebert, Beryl Billiot and Charles Marsala — unsuccessfully sought an injunction last week to be included.

The five candidates who will appear are U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, U.S. Rep. John Fleming and state Treasurer John Kennedy, all Republicans. Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and lawyer Caroline Fayard are the two Democrats who will be included.

The debate will be held on the campus of Louisiana Tech University in Ruston and hosted by CABL President Barry Erwin and LPB President/CEO Beth Courtney. It will air at 7 p.m. on WYES-TV and will be streamed on LPB's website.

