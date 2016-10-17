New Orleans Film Festival, Day 6: Monday picks



The New Orleans Film Festival continues today with multiple screenings at six local theaters. Here are our picks of the day:

Untouchable (3:45 p.m, Contemporary Arts Center). Writer-director David Feige's documentary looks at the “endless punishment machine” of the national sex offender registry.

I Am Not Your Negro (6:30 p.m., Ace Hotel New Orleans). This late but major addition to this year's festival uses writer James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript Remember This House to examine the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and Malcolm X. The film won a People's Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival last month.

Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table (8:30 p.m., Ace Hotel New Orleans).

Leslie Iwerks' documentary offers a multi-faceted portrait of New Orleans' legendary restauranteur and guiding force behind Commander's Palace and Brennan's.

Contemporary Color (8:30 p.m., Entergy Giant Screen Theater). This documentary by New Orleans filmmakers Bill and Turner Ross (Tchoupitoulas, Western) captures a live, one-night event produced by David Byrne (of Talking Heads fame) to celebrate Color Guard, synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles and sabers. Participants include St. Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Ad-Rock, tUnE-yArDs and Ira Glass.

