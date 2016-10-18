Brewsday Tuesday: Parish Brewing's Grand Reserve Day is sold out

click to enlarge
Nora McGunnigle
Casks poured for Parish Brewing Company's 2015 Parish Grand Reserve Day.
Parish Brewing Company in Broussard, Louisiana, quickly sold out of tickets for its annual Parish Grand Reserve Day (Nov. 19), on which it releases its barleywine. Most of the 400 tickets sold within the first hour of release, says brewery founder Andrew Godley.
“People in Louisiana are looking to embrace great beer and I think this enthusiasm is just a reflection of that,” Godley says.
What makes this event so sought after?
“It sells out quickly because word had gotten out about the quality of their beers as well as how well this event is run," says Chris Swanson, former general manager at Baton Rouge craft beer bar Corporate Draft and Brew, "Smooth transactions, quick lines, and friendly people make for a great event.”
This year’s Grand Reserve Day also features the release of Bloom, Parish’s new IPA, as well as a Galaxy double dry-hopped Envie American pale ale. The opportunity to purchase cases of what are sure to be hard-to-find beers is another reason the event is popular.
Parish’s flagship Envie Pale Ale adds double the normal amount of Galaxy hops after primary fermentation. The hop oils aren't boiled away in the brewing process, and more hops used in the dry-hopping process means more hop aroma and flavor. This batch of the beer has even more dry hops than Parish's double IPA Ghost in the Machine.
Bloom is a new IPA that uses a different yeast, resulting in a cloudy appearance and a juicy hop flavor. It's an IPA style that is popular in the Northeast, where many of the best IPAs in the country are made.
The latest batch of Parish’s popular double IPA Ghost in the Machine, a coffee stout called Reve and the Grand Reserve barleywine will be available for purchase on Grand Reserve Day.