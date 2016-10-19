Jagerhaus to close on Oct. 30, reopen at new location

click to enlarge
French Quarter restaurant Jagerhaus will close on Oct. 30.
After more than eight years of slinging schnitzel, sausage plates and beer in the French Quarter, German restaurant Jagerhaus will close its doors on Oct. 30. According to a statement from the restaurant’s owners, a larger Jagerhaus will open in late 2017 on N. Rampart Street, across from Louis Armstrong Park.
The restaurant is one of the few local spots to specialize in traditional German and Central European fare. The owners say the move was prompted by a “need for expansion and to help … serve their customers in a wider and better environment.”
The new location at 714 N. Rampart St. was formerly operated by the Funky Butt music venue, which shuttered after Hurricane Katrina. The new spot will have a larger dining room, a bar, a courtyard and a rooftop beer garden, according to the statement.
In the meantime, a new taco concept, Cunada, will take over the Conti Street location by the end of the year.
For more information, visit the Jagerhaus Facebook page here.