Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Food & Drink

Royal Sushi & Bar opens in Marigny

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge Royal Sushi & Bar opened at 1913 Royal St. on Oct. 15. - COURTESY ROYAL SUSHI & BAR/FACEBOOK
  • COURTESY ROYAL SUSHI & BAR/FACEBOOK
  • Royal Sushi & Bar opened at 1913 Royal St. on Oct. 15.

Royal Sushi & Bar ( 1913 Royal St., 504-827-1900), a new sushi and Japanese ramen spot, is now open in the Marigny.

The restaurant opened quietly on Oct. 15 on the corner of Royal and Touro streets. The menu reads like any other number of local sushi joints and includes a selection of specialty rolls, appetizers such as salmon poke, gyoza and tuna tataki, and various Japanese-style salads. A section of ramen bowls features a choice of protein (chicken, beef, shrimp, barbecued pork), several broth-styles (tonkotsu, kombu or shoyu spinach) and a lengthy list of add-ons, including mustard greens, marinated boiled egg, kimchi, crab stick and seaweed, among others.


According to a restaurant manager, hours or operation are still being finalized. Currently, the restaurant is open from noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.

It follows a couple of short-lived restaurants at the space. The previous restaurant, Anna’s, barely lasted a week and before that the space housed ICHI Japanese Ramen House, which owner Yusuke Kawahara closed in December 2015 after five months of business. Before that, it was home to the Thai restaurant SukhoThai, which moved to a larger location nearby in 2015. 

