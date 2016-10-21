Chef Chris DeBarr and author Suzanne Hoffman celebrate wine and food of Piedmont on Oct. 25

click to enlarge
Chef Chris DeBarr, formerly of Green Goddess and Serendipity, now runs the kitchen at Rebellion Urban Kitchen & Bar.
chef Chris DeBarr and author Suzanne Hoffman are teaming up for an evening of wine and food from Italy’s Piedmont region on Oct. 25.
For Hoffman, falling in love with the wines of Piedmont happened quickly, but it took years of research and travel before the New Orleans-born author was able to compile her book about the wine region of northwest Italy, best known for its barolos and barbarescos. Labor of Love: Wine Family Women of Piemonte
tells the histories of 22 winemaking families and the women behind the scenes and in leadership roles.
Hoffman is a Tulane grad who grew up in Thibodaux and lived most of her life in Zurich, Switzerland. Her book tells the stories of the women who influenced the wine industry.
“What I think is so striking about the stories is that they show the role of women, not just in winemaking but in all areas of the (business). Over the centuries, the women were always there … but it wasn’t until the 1980s that women stepped into ownership,” Hoffman says.
The book-signing event, at Rebellion Urban Kitchen & Bar (748 Camp St., 504-298-7317) will feature tastings of 15 wines from the Piedmont region, including several DeBarr sourced from estates featured in Hoffman’s book, including wines from female winemakers at Punset and Cascina delle Rose, and the estates Marchesi di Barolo, Monchiero Cabrone and G.D. Vajra, among others.
DeBarr has cooked at Commander's Palace, Serendipity and Green Goddess. He took over the kitchen at Rebellion in June after a three-year absence from New Orleans. For the Oct. 25 event, DeBarr designed an Italian menu inspired by traditional Piedmontese fare, including golden beet ravioli filled with truffled goat cheese and a Louisiana risotto made with pumpkin, boudin and red beans.
The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.