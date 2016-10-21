Toast opens near Fair Grounds

click to enlarge
Toast opened a second location Friday (Oct. 21) near the Fair Grounds Race Course at 1845 Gentilly Boulevard.
Uptown breakfast spot Toast
opened a location near the Fair Grounds (1845 Gentilly Blvd., 504-351-3664).
The original Laurel Street location (5433 Laurel St., 504-267-3260), which is operated by the same folks who run Tartine
(7217 Perrier St., 504-866-4860), opened in 2014. The casual spot gathered a strong neighborhood following for its French-leaning breakfast menu and sweet and savory crepes.
The menu at the new spot is similar to the Uptown location, with many of the same omelets, crepes and the namesake toasts. Special to the Gentilly Boulevard menu are a toast topped with ricotta cheese, ratatouille and an egg; spicy fried chicken and a waffle served with maple syrup and cayenne butter; and a brisket burger with roasted tomato and "dijonnaise."
The new spot, which opened Friday, Oct. 21, is slightly larger than the Uptown location and features a buildout from local carpenter and woodworker Matthew Holdren. The main dining area includes a bar with seats for 11, as well as wooden cubbies, window booths and several tables, with total seating for 50 people.
Alcohol is not available, but owner Cara Benson says the restaurant has applied for a permit and plans to serve mimosas, bloody marys and other eye-opener cocktails in the future.
Toast is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s website here.
