Friday, October 21, 2016
Weeki Wachee mermaids return to Audubon Aquarium Nov. 3-13
By Will Coviello
on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 10:24 AM
The Weeki Wachee mermaids
have drawn tourists to their attraction in Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Florida since 1947. They visited the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas
last year and will return Thursday through Sunday Nov. 3-6 and 10-13.
The mermaids will swim in the Gulf of Mexico tank with sharks, stingrays and fish from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also are available for photos. There also are mermaid workshops in which participants can learn to so mermaid makeup and hair and make a tail.
