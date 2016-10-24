Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announces 2016 winners

click to enlarge
COURTESY OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
Red Fish Grill won "best shrimp" for its shrimp and pimiento cheese po-boy at the 2016 Oak Street Po-Boy Festival.
For its 10th edition, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival was moved up a month, and clear skies and temperatures in the mid-70s helped draw thousands of attendees to the Carrollton area for Sunday's event.
More than po-boy 50 variations were on offer from more than 40 vendors, which crammed the Oak Street corridor and a few blocks of Leonidas Street. Musical acts included Los Po-Boy-Citos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Honey Island Swamp Band, Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet and others.
Halfway through the day, judges announced the "Best Of" winners in six categories. Both Red Fish Grill and Bratz Y’all claimed two wins, and past winners Ajun Cajun and Blue Oak BBQ topped the seafood and beef categories, respectively.
Here is the complete list of winning po-boys:
Best Oyster Po-Boy: Red Fish Grill
— Barbecue oyster po-boy
Best Sausage Po-Boy: Bratz Y’all
— Nuernberger po-boy
Best Pork Po-Boy: Bratz Y’all
— Pork schnitzel po-boy
Best Beef Po-Boy: Blue Oak BBQ
— Pastrami brisket po-boy
Best Seafood Po-Boy: Ajun Cajun—
Soft-shell crab po-boy
Best Shrimp Po-Boy: Red Fish Grill
— Shrimp and pimento cheese po-boy