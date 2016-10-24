Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

The Latest

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 24, 2016

Food & Drink

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announces 2016 winners

Posted By on Mon, Oct 24, 2016 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge Red Fish Grill won "best shrimp" for its shrimp and pimiento cheese po-boy at the 2016 Oak Street Po-Boy Festival. - COURTESY OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • COURTESY OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Red Fish Grill won "best shrimp" for its shrimp and pimiento cheese po-boy at the 2016 Oak Street Po-Boy Festival.

For its 10th edition, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival was moved up a month, and clear skies and temperatures in the mid-70s helped draw thousands of attendees to the Carrollton area for Sunday's event. 

More than po-boy 50 variations were on offer from more than 40 vendors, which crammed the Oak Street corridor and a few blocks of Leonidas Street. Musical acts included Los Po-Boy-Citos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Honey Island Swamp Band, Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet and others.


Halfway through the day, judges announced the "Best Of" winners in six categories. Both Red Fish Grill and Bratz Y’all claimed two wins, and past winners Ajun Cajun and Blue Oak BBQ topped the seafood and beef categories, respectively. 

Here is the complete list of winning po-boys:

Best Oyster Po-Boy: Red Fish Grill — Barbecue oyster po-boy

Best Sausage Po-Boy: Bratz Y’all — Nuernberger po-boy

Best Pork Po-Boy: Bratz Y’all — Pork schnitzel po-boy

Best Beef Po-Boy: Blue Oak BBQ — Pastrami brisket po-boy

Best Seafood Po-Boy: Ajun Cajun— Soft-shell crab po-boy

Best Shrimp Po-Boy: Red Fish Grill— Shrimp and pimento cheese po-boy

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in The Latest

More by Helen Freund

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation